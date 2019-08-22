Menu

The 1975 set new album release date, share flashy “People”: Stream

Notes on a Conditional Form is due out February 2020

by
on August 22, 2019, 3:38pm
the 1975 people song video album release date
The 1975's "People" video

The 1975 have officially confirmed a release date for their new album, Notes on a Conditional Form. The follow-up to last year’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships arrives February 21st, 2020. Additionally, the band has delivered a fresh single off the LP titled “People”.

On the boisterous track, singer Matty Healy attempts to rally the masses with a literal wake up call,

“Wake up, wake up, wake up/ It’s Monday morning and we’ve only got a thousand of them left/ Well, I know it feels pointless and you don’t have any money/ But we’re all just gonna try our fucking best/ Well, my generation wanna fuck Barack Obama/ Living in a sauna with legal marijuana.”

“People” comes with a corresponding music video by Healy, Warren Fu, and Ben Ditto. It’s a flashy watch that stars the band and can be seen below. (Note: The clip comes with a warning for those with epilepsy.)

The group previously teased the new album with the excellent “The 1975”. Ahead of the release of Notes on a Conditional Form, The 1975 will tour North America in the fall. Make sure to grab your tickets here.

