The Acacia Strain singer responds to report that Ohio shooter was wearing band’s hoodie

The Acacia Strain

Two major mass shootings occurred in the United States over the weekend — in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio — leaving 29 dead and scores of others injured.

The Ohio gunman, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, was reportedly wearing a hoodie of the metalcore band The Acacia Strain when he opened fire in a busy section of the Oregon District in Dayton just after 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, killing nine people. In response, the band’s singer, Vincent Bennett, has called the shooting “horrifying” and promised to take action in assisting the victims.



Ohio-based television news correspondent Jim Heath pointed out Betts’ apparel, tweeting: “Suspect in #Dayton shooting was wearing shorts with a black sweatshirt that read: ‘No heart to fear, no soul to steal.’ The slogan is believed to be from a hateful and vengeful song called ‘Ramirez’ by The Acacia Strain, a metalcore band.”

Upon seeing Heath’s report, Acacia Strain singer Bennett tweeted in response: “What happened in Dayton is horrifying. Even more so to know that the shooter was wearing a TAS hoodie is making me sick. There is no excuse for this. Anyone who knows anything knows we don’t condone this behavior. No one has the right to take another’s life.”

He added: “Music is an outlet. Music should purify. Use art as a positive outlet to your negative emotions. If you feel angry – turn to music, turn to creation. This has to stop.”

Bennett also promised that the band “will be taking action to help the families of the victims however we can.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor lambasted Heath for reporting that the shooter was wearing an Acacia Strain sweatshirt featuring lyrics from a “hateful and vengeful song,” writing, “No. You don’t get to f**king do that. This isn’t about a f**king t shirt. And the Acacia Strain are not a hateful or vengeful band. Blame the KILLER; not the f**king WARDROBE. You Ghoul.”

The tweets from Heath, Bennett, and Taylor can be seen below.

Suspect in #Dayton shooting was wearing shorts with a black sweatshirt that read: "No heart to fear, no soul to steal." The slogan is believed to be from a hateful and vengeful song called Ramirez by The Acacia Strain, a metalcore band. — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) August 4, 2019

What happened in Dayton is horrifying. Even more so to know that the shooter was wearing a TAS hoodie is making me sick. There is no excuse for this. Anyone who knows anything knows we don’t condone this behavior. No one has the right to take another’s life. — low-carb vincent. (@xDIAMONDCUTx) August 4, 2019

Music is an outlet. Music should purify. Use art as a positive outlet to your negative emotions. If you feel angry – turn to music, turn to creation. This has to stop. — low-carb vincent. (@xDIAMONDCUTx) August 4, 2019