The Avett Brothers perform “High Steppin” and “Trouble Letting Go” on Kimmel: Watch

The Avett Brothers brought a real summer soiree to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday evening. The North Carolina rockers previewed their forthcoming tenth studio album, Closer Than Together, by performing their two most recent singles.

First up was this past June’s “High Steppin” and second was last year’s “Trouble Letting Go”. Both performances should get fans amped for the new album that drops right in time for the spooky season: October 4th. Candy, pumpkins, and Avetts? Uh, yes please.



Watch below.

As per usual, The Avett Brothers have packed their upcoming itinerary with a load of tour dates. You can get tickets here.

“High Steppin”:

“Trouble Letting Go”: