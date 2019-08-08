The Beatles announce Abbey Road 50th anniversary box set

Abbey Road by The Beatles

The Beatles will release an expansive new box set of Abbey Road in honor of the album’s 50th anniversary. Due out September 27th, the limited edition Super Deluxe Edition box set spans 4 CDs and boasts an extra 23 additional tracks, including recordings and demos. The original album has been newly mixed by George Martin’s son Giles Martin as well as mix engineer Sam Okell.

The Super Deluxe Edition box set features a new stereo album mix, sourced directly from the original eight-track session tapes. It also comes with a 100-page hardcover book featuring a foreward by Paul McCartney, an introduction from Giles Martin, several chapters of written history by author Kevin Howlett, track-by-track session notes, the cover art photo shoot, and an essay by author David Hepworth about the album’s influence half a century later. Superfans and collectors alike will be pleased to learn the book includes several previously unpublished photographs, many of which were taken by Linda McCartney, as well as never-before published images of handwritten lyrics, sketches, recording sheets, tape boxes, and a George Martin score. In total, it costs $109.98 and pre-orders are ongoing.



Those looking to celebrate the newly mixed Abbey Road without dropping a hundred dollars will be pleased to know other options have been announced, too. There’s also a Deluxe Edition 2 CD release, a 1 CD release, a Super Deluxe Edition 3 LP box set, a 1 LP picture disc, and a 1 LP release.

In anticipation of the box set’s release, the new mix of “Something”, as well as its studio demo and an instrumental take, have been released. Stream those below.

Now that you’ve heard the charm of the behind-the-scene song details, consider what it would be like hearing the same thing for many more Abbey Road tracks. Pretty special, huh? Check out the box set artwork, its tracklist, and a special unboxing video of everything below.

Abbey Road Super Deluxe Edition Box Set Artwork:

Abbey Road Tracklist:

CD 1: 2019 Stereo Mix

01. Come Together

02. Something

03. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

04. Oh! Darling

05. Octopus’s Garden

06. I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

07. Here Comes The Sun

08. Because

09. You Never Give Me Your Money

10. Sun King

11. Mean Mr Mustard

12. Polythene Pam

13. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

14. Golden Slumbers

15. Carry That Weight

16. The End

17. Her Majesty

CD 2: Sessions

01. I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)

02. Goodbye (Home Demo)

03. Something (Studio Demo)

04. The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)

05. Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

06. Oh! Darling (Take 4)

07. Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

08. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

09. Her Majesty (Takes 1–3)

10. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1–3 / Medley)

11. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

12. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

CD 3: Sessions

01. Come Together (Take 5)

02. The End (Take 3)

03. Come And Get It (Studio Demo)

04. Sun King (Take 20)

05. Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

06. Polythene Pam (Take 27)

07. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

08. Because (Take 1 – Instrumental)

09. The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969) (Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard, Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)

10. Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)

11. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)

BLU-RAY: Abbey Road

Audio Features

— Dolby Atmos

— 96kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

— 96kHz/24 bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)