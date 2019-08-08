The Cure announce 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary box set

The Cure, photo by Kim Matthai Leyland

The festivities surrounding The Cure’s 40th anniversary continue on October 18th with the release of a new limited edition box set chronicling two recent concerts.

40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary collects two new concert films: Curaetion-25: From There To Here | From Here To There, capturing the tenth and final night of last year’s Meltdown Festival, which Robert Smith himself curated, and Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London, which documents the band’s 40th anniversary concert at London’s Hyde Park last summer.



The Cure’s Meltdown Festival performance was divided into two distinct parts. The first section, “From There to Here”, included one song from each of their 13 studio albums in chronological order, coming to a close with their unreleased 2016 track, “It Can Never Be the Same”. The second section, aptly dubbed “From Here to There”, kicked off with their new song, “Step Into the Light”, before going backwards through their discography, ultimately closing with “Boys Don’t Cry”. Curaetion-25 captures the entire concert in HD with 5.1 surround sound.

Meanwhile, The Cure’s career-spanning, 29-song performance at Hyde Park is presented in 4K with a 5.1 surround sound mixed by Smith and Paul Corkett. The film was previously screened in theaters, and will now live on in Blu-ray/DVD form.

40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary will be available as a limited edition deluxe box, consisting of a gatefold 2x Blu-ray/DVD and 4x CDs, covering both concerts with nearly 9 hours of content, plus a 40 page hardback book. Also available will be a limited edition hardbook that includes 2x Blu-rays/DVDs and 16 page booklet. Curaetion 25 and Anniversary will also be released digitally as standalone concerts.

The Cure are currently amidst a European festival, but will soon make their way stateside to put on their very own event, Pasadena Daydream. They’re also scheduled to headline Austin City Limits in October. Get tickets to the band’s upcoming dates here.

40 Live Curaetion 25 Tracklist:

From There to Here

Three Imaginary Boys

At Night

Other Voices

A Strange Day

Bananafishbones

A Night Like This

Like Cockatoos

Pictures of You

High

Jupiter Crash

39

Us or Them

It’s Over

It Can Never Be the Same

From Here to There

Step Into the Light

The Hungry Ghost

alt.end

The Last Day of Summer

Want

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Sinking

Shake Dog Shake

One Hundred Years

Primary

A Forest

Boys Don’t Cry

Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London Tracklist:

Plainsong

Pictures of You

High

A Night Like This

The Walk

The End of the World

Lovesong

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Play for Today

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

Encore:

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry

Jumping Someone Else’s Train (First time since 2011)

Grinding Halt (First time since 2011)

10:15 Saturday Night

Killing an Arab