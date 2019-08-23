The Devil Wears Prada announce new album, unveil “Lines of Your Hands” single: Stream

The Devil Wears Prada, via Atom Splitter PR

The Devil Wears Prada will return this fall with a new album, The Act, and have unveiled the first single, “Lines of Your Hands”.

The band’s seventh LP, and first for Solid State Records, will arrive on October 11th. The song “Lines of Your Hands” shows the band moving away from its metalcore roots, and embracing a more minimal sound.



As frontman Mike Hranica told Alternative Press, “When I hear something like Billie Eilish, my mind goes straight to the sheer minimalism of it. I don’t see that in metal or hard rock … That’s something I’m really excited about. I’ve found myself over the last five or so years being drawn into culture and art that grabs you based on what’s not there rather than what is there.”

In a press release, Hranica stated, “Sonically, we feel that ‘Lines of Your Hands’ checks the right boxes for first single released from this album. What is upcoming really moves away from where Prada has been the last 10 years.”

Along with the album announcement, The Devil Wears Prada have announced a fall North American headlining tour, featuring support from Norma Jean and Gideon. The outing kicks off October 19th in St. Louis, Missouri, and runs through a November 16th show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pre-order The Devil Wears Prada’s new album, The Act, at this location.

The Act Artwork:

The Act Tracklist:

01. Switchblade

02. Lines of Your Hands

03. Chemical

04. Wave of Youth

05. Please Say No

06. The Thread

07. Numb

08. Isn’t It Strange?

09. Diamond Lost

10. As Kids

11. Even Though

12. Spiderhead

The Devil Wears Prada, Norma Jean, and Gideon 2019 Tour Dates:

10/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

10/20 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

10/22 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl

10/25 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/26 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

10/27 — Pomona, CA @ Glass House

10/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/30 — Dallas, TX @ GMBG

10/31 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/02 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/05 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

11/06 — Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

11/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

11/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

11/09 — Toledo, OH @ Civic Music Hall

11/10 — Syracuse, NY @ Westport Theater

11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/13 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

11/15 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave