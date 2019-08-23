The Devil Wears Prada announce new album, unveil “Lines of Your Hands” single: Stream

The Devil Wears Prada will return this fall with a new album, The Act, and have unveiled the first single, “Lines of Your Hands”.
The band’s seventh LP, and first for Solid State Records, will arrive on October 11th. The song “Lines of Your Hands” shows the band moving away from its metalcore roots, and embracing a more minimal sound.
As frontman Mike Hranica told Alternative Press, “When I hear something like Billie Eilish, my mind goes straight to the sheer minimalism of it. I don’t see that in metal or hard rock … That’s something I’m really excited about. I’ve found myself over the last five or so years being drawn into culture and art that grabs you based on what’s not there rather than what is there.”
In a press release, Hranica stated, “Sonically, we feel that ‘Lines of Your Hands’ checks the right boxes for first single released from this album. What is upcoming really moves away from where Prada has been the last 10 years.”
Along with the album announcement, The Devil Wears Prada have announced a fall North American headlining tour, featuring support from Norma Jean and Gideon. The outing kicks off October 19th in St. Louis, Missouri, and runs through a November 16th show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Pre-order The Devil Wears Prada’s new album, The Act, at this location.
The Act Artwork:
The Act Tracklist:
01. Switchblade
02. Lines of Your Hands
03. Chemical
04. Wave of Youth
05. Please Say No
06. The Thread
07. Numb
08. Isn’t It Strange?
09. Diamond Lost
10. As Kids
11. Even Though
12. Spiderhead
The Devil Wears Prada, Norma Jean, and Gideon 2019 Tour Dates:
10/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
10/20 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
10/22 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl
10/25 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/26 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
10/27 — Pomona, CA @ Glass House
10/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ GMBG
10/31 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/02 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/05 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
11/06 — Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
11/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
11/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
11/09 — Toledo, OH @ Civic Music Hall
11/10 — Syracuse, NY @ Westport Theater
11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/13 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
11/15 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave