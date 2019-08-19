The Ghost Inside’s incredible comeback continues with work on new album

The Ghost Inside, via Twitter

The Ghost Inside have taken the next leap in their remarkable comeback after a horrific bus accident, with the band now working on a new album. The new LP will mark the metalcore act’s first since 2014’s Dear Youth.

The band’s members were seriously injured in the November 2015 highway crash that killed both the driver of their tour bus and the driver of the tractor trailer that was involved in the collision. Three of the members of The Ghost Inside were hospitalized in critical condition, with drummer Andrew Tkaczyk losing one of his legs.



Last month, The Ghost Inside made a triumphant return to the stage, playing their first gig since the accident at the sold-out Shrine Outdoors in Los Angeles. Now comes word that they are hard at work on a new LP.

A new tweet from the band shows a pic of the members working on new music, with the caption, “Update: Album #5 @WillPutney @jeremymckinnon @epitaphrecords.”

(Live Review: The Ghost Inside Make Triumphant Return to Stage in Los Angeles)

Will Putney is the guitarist for the band Fit for an Autopsy, but also a noted producer who has twiddled the knobs for albums from such bands as Knocked Loose, Vein, Every Time I Die, and many others.

Jeremy McKinnon is best known as the singer of A Day To Remember, but also co-produced The Ghost Inside’s last album, the aforementioned Dear Youth. In addition, he has helmed albums by The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Neck Deep.