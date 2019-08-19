The Growlers escape “Foghorn Town” on new song: Stream

The Growlers, photo by David Brendan Hall

This fall, The Growlers will return with a new album dubbed Natural Affair. Following the title track earlier this month, the Southern California outfit is now unboxing “Foghorn Town”.

The record’s second single is a breezy listen, the kind that would soundtrack an adventurous, impromptu road trip to an unknown destination. According to frontman Brooks Nielsen, the cut came about as the band was seeking a new source of inspiration,



(Buy Tickets to The Growlers’ Upcoming Shows)

“I had to leave our scene in Dana Point. All year long it’s foggy; I lived by the beach where you could hear foghorns around the clock. It was a bunch of drug addicts telling us we were idiots, that we’d never make it. The song takes a turn from the dark side to an opposite perspective, a more encouraging sound, the sound of us getting out of there — of finding your way to a better place.”

Stream “Foghorn Town” below.

An official date for Natural Affair hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but the garage rockers do plan to be on the road for the next couple of months, where they’ll presumably tease more material from the Casual Acquaintances follow-up. Find your tickets here.