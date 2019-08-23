The Lady and the Tramp trailer brings the meatballs: Watch

The Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for its forthcoming live-action remake of The Lady and the Tramp. Unlike this year’s trio of Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King, these dogs are going straight to Disney+, arriving in our homes on November 12th.

Admittedly, that pivot makes this adaptation feel more like a pound puppy than a readymade champ, but we’re still rooting for these rascals. At the very least, it gives us an opportunity to watch a bunch of cute pooches for 90 minutes, and let’s be real, we already do that on an hourly basis through Instagram. So, hey, why not?



Watch the trailer below.

Directed by ’90s cartoon mastermind Charlie Bean and written by mumblecore godfather Andrew Bujalski, the film stars Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the titular doggies. Joining them on the block are Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrian Martinez, and Arturo Castro in live-action roles with additional voice acting by Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong, and Janelle Monáe.