The Lumineers announce 2020 arena tour

The Lumineers, photo by Danny Clinch

The Lumineers have announced a US arena tour in support of their upcoming album, III.

The 30-date outing kicks off February 1st in Asheville, North Carolina and runs through the middle of June. They’ll be joined on the road by Mt. Joy. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th via the band’s website.



In the months prior, The Lumineers will headline Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival, and Seattle’s Bumbershoot Festival, and embark on a UK/European tour.

See The Lumineers’ full tour schedule, and you can get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

The Lumineers’ new album, III, is out September 13th.

The Lumineers 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/07 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/31-09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

11/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Campo Pequeno

11/02 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

11/04 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

11/07 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/09 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/10 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

11/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

11/19 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Zénith

11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/01 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena *

02/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

02/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

02/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

02/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

02/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

02/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center *

02/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

02/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

05/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

06/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

*= w/ Mt. Joy