The Lumineers announce 2020 arena tour

The Lumineers have announced a US arena tour in support of their upcoming album, III.
The 30-date outing kicks off February 1st in Asheville, North Carolina and runs through the middle of June. They’ll be joined on the road by Mt. Joy. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th via the band’s website.
In the months prior, The Lumineers will headline Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival, and Seattle’s Bumbershoot Festival, and embark on a UK/European tour.
See The Lumineers’ full tour schedule, and you can get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.
The Lumineers’ new album, III, is out September 13th.
The Lumineers 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/07 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/31-09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
11/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Campo Pequeno
11/02 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
11/04 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
11/07 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/09 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/10 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín
11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
11/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
11/19 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Zénith
11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
02/01 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center
02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena *
02/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
02/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
02/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
02/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *
02/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
02/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center *
02/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
02/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
05/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
06/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
*= w/ Mt. Joy