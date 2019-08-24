The Mandalorian trailer confirms Jon Favreau’s Star Wars and Mad Max description: Watch

Jon Favreau has unleashed the epic first trailer for his forthcoming Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Set to premiere alongside Disney+’s November 12th launch, the live action spinoff promises a sprawling adventure in the underbelly of our favorite galaxy.

That’s certainly by design. As Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Disney’s D23 conference, “I’m trying to evoke the aesthetics of not just the original trilogy but the first film. Not just the first film but the first act of the first film. What was it like on Tatooine? What was going on in that cantina? That has fascinated me since I was a child, and I love the idea of the darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars.”



He’s not alone in bringing that concept to life. Along for the ride is Pedro Pascal as the titular lead, whose rogue lifestyle is all over this trailer. He’s joined by an all-star supporting cast that includes Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Gina Carano, and Omid Abtahi. Helping Favreau behind the camera are Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow.

Watch below.

In the same interview, Favreau stressed the luxuries that Disney+ has afforded him as a storyteller. “Disney+ is emerging and there’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s bigger than television,” he explained, “but you don’t have the same expectations that a big holiday release has, which to me isn’t that type of Star Wars that comes out of me. The type of Star Wars that I’m inspired to tell is a smaller thing with new characters.”

Seeing how the series has been greenlit for a second season, it appears that story will be even bigger than Favreau anticipated. Nevertheless, Star Wars fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months, what with this and Rise of the Skywalker hitting theaters December 20th.

May the Force Be With Us.