The National announce new concert film and live EP

The National have announced a new concert film and accompanying live EP, and they’re both coming in just a matter of days. Titled I Am Easy to Find, Live from New York’s Beacon Theatre, the two projects arrive Friday, August 23rd through Amazon Music.

The live film and EP capture The National’s April 22nd concert at the Beacon Theatre. That evening was one of five unique fan events previewing the indie rock group’s then-unreleased album, I Am Easy to Find.



“We all got really emotionally attached to the whole thing, the record and the tour and these shows,” frontman Matt Berninger said of the events. He also described them as “an adventurous dive into the new record.”

The film is comprised of footage from the show, including the band’s numerous collaborations with special guests Julien Baker, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Mina Tindle, and This is the Kit. Meanwhile, the live EP highlights four songs taken from I Am Easy to Find as well as the 2017 Sleep Well Beast cut “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”.

Head over to Amazon Music to stream the EP version of “Rylan”. Below, find a short trailer for the releases, directed by La Blogoteque.

The National have been steadily promoting I Am Easy to Find on the road. Find tickets to their world tour here.

The National: Live from New York’s Beacon Theatre Artwork:

The National: Live from New York’s Beacon Theatre Tracklist:

01. Rylan

02. You Had Your Soul with You

03. I Am Easy to Find

04. Where Is Her Head

05. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

The National’s Bryce Dessner recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the band’s corresponding I Am Easy to Find film and its director, Mike Mills. Revisit that episode below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public