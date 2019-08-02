The New Pornographers, photo by Ebru Yildiz

The New Pornographers are gearing up to release their eighth studio album. Dubbed In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, it’s arriving on shelves September 27th through the group’s own Collected Work Records imprint.

As a teaser of the Whiteout Conditions follow-up, the Canadian indie rockers have shared lead single “Falling Down the Stairs of Your Smile”. According to front person and songwriter A.C. Newman, the track came to him as he thought of different ways to express and cultivate love — especially amidst today’s bleak state of affairs,



“There are so many songs like ‘the something of love’—you know, there’s ‘The Book of Love,’ ‘The Freeway of Love’…Then I thought of ‘falling down the stairs of your love,’ and I thought, that kind of works.

“I think it has that element of how do you deal with the ideas of love and happiness in this world right now? When current events are stressful, that makes a stress on people’s relationships, and you’re trying to figure out how to be happy in this loving relationship in this world that seems ugly at every turn, which is not as easy as it seems. So I like the metaphor of love as something that you fall down.”

Take a listen below.

The Newman-produced Morse Code is available for pre-order. To promote the record, The New Pornographers soon embark on their first North American tour in two years. Grab your tickets here.

In the Morse Code of Brake Lights Artwork:

In the Morse Code of Brake Lights Tracklist:

01. You’ll Need A Backseat Driver

02. The Surprise Knock

03. Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile

04. Colossus Of Rhodes

05. Higher Beams

06. Dreamlike And On The Rush

07. You Won’t Need Those Where You’re Going

08. Need Some Giants

09. Opening Ceremony

10. One Kind Of Solomon

11. Leather On The Seat