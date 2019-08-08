The Opus Podcast Returns to Explore the Legacy of Jeff Buckley’s Grace

Jeff Buckley

Consequence of Sound and Sony have teamed up once again to bring you the third season of The Opus, a podcast that examines the evolving legacy of music’s most iconic albums. After probing into Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks and The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Electric Ladyland, the series returns with new host Carrie Courgen to dig into the depths of Jeff Buckley’s only full-length record, Grace.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Grace remains as vital and powerful as it was when first released back in 1994. Over the course of three episodes, The Opus will take listeners through the years since, exploring how Buckley’s singular vulnerability and tragic death have impacted the way we perceive his greatest work. Through discussions with critics, artists, musicians, scholars, and other personalities, The Opus will present an unparalleled look at the magic and mastery of Grace.



The Opus: Grace premieres August 15th, and you can subscribe now. To prepare you for the listening experience, CoS and Sony are giving away a Grace 25th Anniversary Ultimate Bundle.

Sony has also recently released the Grace (Legacy Edition) collection. Featuring the original album along with rarities, outtakes, alternative versions, and live tracks, the special edition can be streamed via all major services.