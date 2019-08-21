Menu

The Prodigy are officially “back in the studio” working on new music

The British band has reconvened following the death of singer Keith Flint earlier this year

on August 21, 2019, 12:53pm
the prodigy new music update back in the studio
The Prodigy back in the studio, photo via Instagram

It’s been five months since the passing of The Prodigy singer Keith Flint. While the surviving members are surely still mourning the loss, they’re also back to working on new music.

On Tuesday, the remaining two members of the British electronic outfit, Liam Howlett and Maxim, posted an update on social media teasing their forthcoming material. “Back in the studio making noise,” they wrote, captioning a photo of Howlett tinkering away on some controls.

“Brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom,” they continued, adding the hashtags #theprodigy, #weliveforthebeats, #weliveforever, and #cantstoptherock.

These new sessions mark the band’s first since Flint took his own life in March. Their last album as a trio with the late frontman, No Tourists, came out in late 2018. The Prodigy were originally scheduled to tour behind the LP — their first such outing in a decade — but ultimately canceled their plans in the wake of Flint’s death.

In July, The Prodigy celebrated the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album, Music for the Jilted Generation.

Below, revisit No Tourists single “We Live Forever”:

