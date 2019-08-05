The Strokes announce New Year’s Eve concert in Brooklyn

The Strokes

The Strokes will play a hometown New Year’s Eve concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 31st.

The show serves as a sort-of make up performance for the band’s canceled headlining set at Governors Ball Music Festival this past June. As such, Governors Ball ticket-holders will have access to an earlier, exclusive pre-sale beginning Tuesday, August 6th. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9th.



The Strokes have a few additional dates scheduled for the coming months, including North American festival appearances at Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, CA and Corona Capital in Mexico City. You can get tickets to all of the band’s upcoming dates here, and see the full schedule below.

In related news, the band’s booking agent recently let it slip that new music is in the works.

The Strokes 2019 Tour Dates:

08/31 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

11/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/23 – Lima, PE @ Vivo X El Rock

12/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center