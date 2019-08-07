Jack White marks 20th anniversary of The White Stripes’ debut album with new companion release

The White Stripes' 1999 debut

Jack White will mark the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes’ self-titled debut with a new companion vinyl release.

The White Stripes XX (as its called) contains previously-unheard outtakes from the album’s recording sessions, a live recording of a September 1999 performance in Raleigh, NC, a DVD containing performance footage of two Michigan shows that year, a 24-page archival booklet featuring never-before-seen photos, lyrics, flyers, and other insights, all housed in a hard-cover hinged case.



(Read: Every Jack White Album Ranked From Worst to Best)

The cache of unreleased material includes an acoustic demo of “Dead Leaves”, alternate takes of “Jimmy the Exploder”, “I Fought Piranhas”, and “Wasting My Time”, and cover of Burt Bacharach’s “Little Red Book” (listen to a sample here). Other rarities include versions of “Screwdriver”, “Sugar Never Tasted So Good”, and “”Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me?”. All of these tracks were newly mixed by White in celebration of the album’s 20th anniversary.

The White Stripes XX is available through Third Man Records’ Vault subscription program. You can get more info and sign up here.

In related news, White is currently touring the country with his other acclaimed rock band, The Raconteurs.

The White Stripes XX Contents:

Self-Titled Outtakes

01. Dead Leaves

02. I Fought Piranhas

03. Jimmy The Exploder

04. Let’s Build a Home

05. Little Red Book (Burt Bacharach)

06. Screwdriver

07. Slicker Drips

08. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

09. Wasting My Time

10. Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me?

Live at the Ritz 9/26/99 LP

01. Astro (partial)

02. Jimmy the Exploder

03. Do

04. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

05. Little People

06. Broken Bricks

07. Suzy Lee

08. Let’s Build a Home

09. Jolene (Dolly Parton)

10. Good to Me (Brendan Benson)

11. I’m Bored (Iggy Pop)

12. The Big Three Killed My Baby

13. Trick Bag (Earl King)

14. Screwdriver

Live at Paycheck’s 3/13/99 DVD

01. Broken Bricks

02. Let’s Shake Hands

03. The Big Three Killed My Baby

04. Do

05. Jimmy the Exploder

06. Wasting My Time

07. Cannon – John the Revelator

08. Screwdriver

09. Astro

10. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

11. One More Cup of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

12. Lafayette Blues

13. Slicker Drips

Live at the Magic Stick 5/30/99 DVD

01. I’m Bored (Iggy Pop)

02. Broken Bricks

03. The Big Three Killed My Baby

04. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself (Bacharach/David)

05. Jimmy the Exploder

06. St. James Infirmary (traditional)

07. Astro

08. Cannon – John the Revelator (traditional) – Grinnin In Your Face (Son House)

09. Stop Breaking Down (Robert Johnson)

10. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

11. Wasting My Time

12. When I Hear My Name

13. Lafayette Blues

14. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

15. Let’s Shake Hands