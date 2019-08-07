Jack White marks 20th anniversary of The White Stripes’ debut album with new companion release

Jack White will mark the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes’ self-titled debut with a new companion vinyl release.
The White Stripes XX (as its called) contains previously-unheard outtakes from the album’s recording sessions, a live recording of a September 1999 performance in Raleigh, NC, a DVD containing performance footage of two Michigan shows that year, a 24-page archival booklet featuring never-before-seen photos, lyrics, flyers, and other insights, all housed in a hard-cover hinged case.
The cache of unreleased material includes an acoustic demo of “Dead Leaves”, alternate takes of “Jimmy the Exploder”, “I Fought Piranhas”, and “Wasting My Time”, and cover of Burt Bacharach’s “Little Red Book” (listen to a sample here). Other rarities include versions of “Screwdriver”, “Sugar Never Tasted So Good”, and “”Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me?”. All of these tracks were newly mixed by White in celebration of the album’s 20th anniversary.
The White Stripes XX is available through Third Man Records’ Vault subscription program. You can get more info and sign up here.
In related news, White is currently touring the country with his other acclaimed rock band, The Raconteurs.
The White Stripes XX Contents:
Self-Titled Outtakes
01. Dead Leaves
02. I Fought Piranhas
03. Jimmy The Exploder
04. Let’s Build a Home
05. Little Red Book (Burt Bacharach)
06. Screwdriver
07. Slicker Drips
08. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
09. Wasting My Time
10. Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me?
Live at the Ritz 9/26/99 LP
01. Astro (partial)
02. Jimmy the Exploder
03. Do
04. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
05. Little People
06. Broken Bricks
07. Suzy Lee
08. Let’s Build a Home
09. Jolene (Dolly Parton)
10. Good to Me (Brendan Benson)
11. I’m Bored (Iggy Pop)
12. The Big Three Killed My Baby
13. Trick Bag (Earl King)
14. Screwdriver
Live at Paycheck’s 3/13/99 DVD
01. Broken Bricks
02. Let’s Shake Hands
03. The Big Three Killed My Baby
04. Do
05. Jimmy the Exploder
06. Wasting My Time
07. Cannon – John the Revelator
08. Screwdriver
09. Astro
10. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
11. One More Cup of Coffee (Bob Dylan)
12. Lafayette Blues
13. Slicker Drips
Live at the Magic Stick 5/30/99 DVD
01. I’m Bored (Iggy Pop)
02. Broken Bricks
03. The Big Three Killed My Baby
04. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself (Bacharach/David)
05. Jimmy the Exploder
06. St. James Infirmary (traditional)
07. Astro
08. Cannon – John the Revelator (traditional) – Grinnin In Your Face (Son House)
09. Stop Breaking Down (Robert Johnson)
10. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
11. Wasting My Time
12. When I Hear My Name
13. Lafayette Blues
14. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
15. Let’s Shake Hands