Thom Yorke unveils new song “Daily Battles” featuring Flea: Stream

Thom Yorke and Flea appear on The Daily Show in 2013

At the request of Radiohead super fan Edward Norton, frontman Thom Yorke has contributed a new song called “Daily Battles” to the upcoming Norton-starring crime drama Motherless Brooklyn. Now, ahead of the film’s November 1st theatrical release, fans can stream “Daily Battles” below. As reported, the track features additional contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and Yorke’s Atoms of Peace bandmate Flea.

“I wanted Thom to write an old-world melancholy ballad, and I wanted his voice to be the properties for [Norton’s character] Lionel’s voice,” Norton explained to Rolling Stone. Set in the 1950s, Motherless Brooklyn follows private detective Lionel who is tasked with solving the murder of his mentor.



“It’s so instantly heartbreaking and evocative of so many of the themes to the movie without being overly specific to them,” Norton commented on Yorke’s track, “but so much so, I thought the idea of daily battles that everyone is fighting, that you’re trying to rise up and out of.”

The Radiohead frontman recently celebrated the release of his third solo album, ANIMA, for which he recruited director Paul Thomas Anderson to create a companion film. Last year, Yorke issued his his first-ever film score for Suspiria. Beginning next month, Yorke will embark on a US tour.