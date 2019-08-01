Menu
Thom Yorke announces Not the News Rmx EP

Featuring four new versions of the ANIMA track

by
on August 01, 2019, 10:48am
Thom Yorke weaved intricate, moody electronic arrangements throughout last month’s ANIMA, his “finest solo project to date.” Now, the Radiohead frontman is recruiting some veteran electronic music producers for a new remixes EP called Not the News Rmx.

Due out Friday, August 2nd through XL, the effort is comprised of four new versions of ANIMA track “Not the News”. It features contributions from Warp Records associates Clark and Mark Pritchard, with whom Yorke collaborated in 2016.

Jamaican music collective Equiknoxx Music also provide a rework, and there’s an “Extendo Mix” from Yorke and Nigel Godrich, too.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Yorke has more new music on the way. An original track titled “Daily Battles” will appear in the new Edward Norton film.

Pre-order Yorke’s Not the News Rmx EP now. Check out the full tracklist below.

Not the News Rmx Tracklist:
01. Not The News (Extendo Mix)
02. Not The News (Mark Pritchard Remix)
03. Not The News (Equiknoxx Remix feat. Time Cow & Gavsborg)
04. Not The News (Clark Remix)

thom yorke not news remix ep artwork Thom Yorke announces Not the News Rmx EP

