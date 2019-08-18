Three 6 Mafia announce reunion shows

Three 6 Mafia

Juicy J and DJ Paul are reuniting as Three 6 Mafia for a series of reunion concerts.

Thus far, the seminal hip-hop group have confirmed a trio of dates, beginning with an appearance at the One Musicfest in Atlanta on September 7th. They’re also set to appear at Loud Records’ 25th Anniversary event at Newark’s Prudential Center on October 11th and play a headlining show Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on October 12th. The latter date will see Three 6 Mafia joined by DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. More shows are planned for 2020.



Three 6 Mafia went on a hiatus in 2012. In the years since, two of the group’s members, Lord Infamous and Koopsta Knicca, have died. It’s unclear whether Three 6 Mafia’s two other surviving members, Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black, will be joining Juicy J and DJ Paul for these reunion shows.

In a statement announcing their reunion, DJ Paul said, “This year has already been a banner year for new music and production from both of us. I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we’re ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way. To quote LL, don’t call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we’ve got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next.”

You can find tickets to the upcoming dates here.