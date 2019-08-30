Tool announce North American tour

Tool, photo by Travis Shinn

Tool have mapped out an expansive North American tour in support of their long-awaited new album, Fear Inoculum.

It’s the band’s most expansive outing in years, consisting of 26 shows taking place throughout October and November. It all kicks off with a appearance at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 13th, after which the band will play two nights at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The itinerary also includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn before wrapping on November 25th in Washington, DC.



Tickets go on sale beginning September 6th via Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming dates here.

Fear Inoculum, Tool’s first new album in 13 years, was officially released on Friday, and by all accounts, it was well worth the wait.

Tool 2019 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

11/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center

11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena