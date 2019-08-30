Tool announce North American tour

Tool have mapped out an expansive North American tour in support of their long-awaited new album, Fear Inoculum.
It’s the band’s most expansive outing in years, consisting of 26 shows taking place throughout October and November. It all kicks off with a appearance at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 13th, after which the band will play two nights at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The itinerary also includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn before wrapping on November 25th in Washington, DC.
Tickets go on sale beginning September 6th via Ticketmaster.
You can also get tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming dates here.
Fear Inoculum, Tool’s first new album in 13 years, was officially released on Friday, and by all accounts, it was well worth the wait.
Tool 2019 Tour Dates:
10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
11/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center
11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena