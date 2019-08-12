Tool’s Ænima re-enters Top 10 of Billboard 200, new single “Fear Inoculum” is longest track to enter Hot 100

Tool’s long-awaited foray into streaming and download services has paid off nicely for the progressive metal act. The band’s back catalog of albums are a big hit on the charts since becoming available, while their latest single set a record of its own.

After refusing to jump on the digital train for many years, Tool finally relented and offered their entire back catalog on streaming and download services on August 2nd. Immediately, the band’s first four full-length albums and Opiate EP occupied the top of the Spotify and Apple Music charts.



Now comes news that 1996’s Ænima has re-entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart with 33,000 equivalent album units moved last week. Moreover, HIts Daily Double’s “Hits Top 50” chart shows that 1993’s Undertow, 2001’s Lateralus, and 2006’s 10,000 Days attained between 23,000 and 26,000 units each in combined sales and streams to land among the Top 20 albums for the week.

(See Also: Maynard James Keenan Talks Tool on Joe Rogan Podcast)

Tool are also experiencing success with their new single, “Fear Inoculum”, which happens to be the title track to their first album in 13 years. The song, which clocks in at 10 minutes and 21 seconds, is the longest track to enter the Hot 100 singles chart, albeit at No. 93.

The new album, Fear Inoculum, arrives on August 30th, and can be pre-ordered here. In the meantime, the band’s back catalog can be streamed or downloaded via multiple services via this link.