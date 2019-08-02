Tool’s entire discography is now available to stream online

Tool

Tool‘s entire back catalog is now available to stream online. Starting today, fans can listen to the band’s music on most streaming services for the first time ever, as Tool were one of the last artists holding out on streaming.

This means all four of Tool’s previous studio albums — 1993’s Undertow, 1996’s Ænima, 2001’s Lateralus, and 2006’s 10,000 Days — can be streamed digitally. This opens up opportunities for a younger generation to discover Tool, especially given the band’s music was previously only available on CD and vinyl.



Tool have provided this link to stream or download their entire catalog from various digital service providers. In a statement, Maynard James Keenan said, “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended. Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

It’s nice to see Tool staying true to their word. In 2017, the band reportedly planned to make their back catalog available on streaming platforms in anticipation of their new album. Earlier this year, they launched profiles on Spotify and Apple Music. A few weeks ago, their 1991 demo tape 72826 appeared online. And now, their entire discography is finally available to stream.

This news comes on the heels of an even bigger announcement: Tool are finally releasing their first new album in 13 years. The album is called Fear Inoculum and is due out on August 30th. It may be safe to assume their new album will be available on streaming services, joining the rest of the band’s catalog online.

While there’s no tracklist available yet, fans will be pleased to know Tool debuted two new songs — “Descending” and “Invincible” — during their most recent US tour. Maynard James Keenan discussed some behind-the-scenes emotions that went into the album during a recent interview on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.