Tool received death threats over wait for new album Fear Inoculum

The 13-year wait for Tool’s highly anticipated new album, Fear Inoculum, apparently drove some fans to the point of sending death threats to the band, particularly singer Maynard James Keenan.

In an interview in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, drummer Danny Carey recounted the turmoil the band endured during the creative process. “I felt bad for [Maynard],” Carey said. “He even told me he was getting death threats from these idiots out there.”



Carey revealed that the prolonged delay came down to a perfectionist approach and high standards the band set for Fear Inoculum, due in part to the overwhelming demand and anticipation for the album. During the recording process, guitarist Adam Jones stood by the mantra: “It’s not good when it’s done, it’s done when it’s good.”

“[Fans] just have no idea what our work ethic is,” Carey added. “These things don’t happen, man. There’s no other record that’s going to sound like this Tool record.”

(See Also: 7 Things We Learned About Tool’s Fear Inoculum After One Listen)

Carey also stated that he considered leaving the band because of the ardor of making Fear Inoculum, revealing that he “was ready to split up and go, ‘Well if you guys can’t commit to this, I’m just going to play with other people.'”

According to bassist Justin Chancellor, the band scrapped multiple ideas and at least an album’s worth of material before settling on the tracks that would become the new album.

“Sometimes I thought we were nearly there,” Chancellor said. “We’d written an album or we had some songs that were cool, and then we’d dump the whole lot and start again. It was devastating.”

After the long wait, Fear Inoculum will finally be released on August 30th, and can be pre-ordered here. Check out our first impressions of the album after hearing it in its entirety during a recent listening session.