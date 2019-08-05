Tool reveal artwork for new album Fear Inoculum

Tool's artwork for Fear Inoculum

Tool have revealed the cover art for their long-awaited new album, Fear Inoculum.

Additionally, the band has confirmed that the album’s title track will be released on Wednesday, August 7th, to coincide with the launch of pre-orders.



In an interview with Guitar World, guitarist Adam Jones revealed that the Fear Inoculum contains seven tracks and two transitions spanning 85 minutes in length. While writing the album, Jones said he and the band were heavily inspired by the number seven.

“I took a picture pointing to the number seven while we were recording, and a lot of the riffs [bassist] Justin [Chancellor] and I brought in were in seven,” Jones explained. “You don’t really go, ‘I’m going to write a riff in seven!’…Without being too descriptive about the concept, the main thing is that the seven beat just kept coming up, and riffs in seven kept coming up. It was really weird!”

“Then [singer] Maynard [James Keenan] told me about a whole concept he had about the number seven. We were all, like, ‘Oh my God! This is too weird!’ Then Alex Grey [Tool album artist] basically said the same thing and he has a concept that will reveal itself through video.”

Fear Inoculum, the band’s first release in 13 years, is due out on August 30th. In anticipation, the band’s back catalog is available on digital streaming platforms for the first time.