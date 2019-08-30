Holding out on digital music releases is often a battle between taking a financial stand and just straight up being a curmudgeonly luddite. Tool’s resistance to streaming may have actually been patient, genius marketing, however. In the run up to their new album, Fear Inoculum, the band acquiesced and made their entire catalog available on streaming services. Today, with the new record finally available, Tool have gone a step further by releasing a number of their classic music videos in high definition on YouTube for the first time.

Seven of the band’s most unnerving clips, with all their heady digital effects and stop-motion animation, appeared online just as Fear Inoculum dropped (via SPIN). While you could always track down unofficial uploads of the visuals (this is the Internet, after all), you can now watch “Ænema”, “Schism”, “Sober”, “Parabola”, “Stinkfist”, “Prison Sex”, and “Vicarious” via Tool’s official YouTube page. Revisit a few of our favorites from that list ahead.



When Tool uploaded their albums to streaming platforms, the 23-year-old Ænima quickly re-entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Around the same time, the 10-minute-21-second long title track to Fear Inoculum became the longest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100. Fans may have begrudged the lack of access to Tool’s music and videos all these years, but it looks like the delay played to the band’s favor.

Thankfully, Maynard James Keenan and the band are ready to give fans more of what they crave. They just announced an expansive North American fall tour in support of Fear Inoculum, and you can snag tickets here.