Tool premiere new single “Fear Inoculum”: Stream

Tool, photo by Travis Shinn

The time has finally come: Tool have unveiled “Fear Inoculum”, the title track and first single from their long-awaited new album. Take a listen below.

Fear Inoculum (the album) is out on August 30th and pre-orders are now ongoing. Upon its release, it’ll available digitally and as a deluxe, limited-edition CD version. Conceived by guitarist Adam Jones, the package contains a 4” HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, 2 watt speaker, a 36-page booklet, and a digital download card. Details on a vinyl release will be announced shortly.



The 85-minute collection was produced by Tool, with Joe Barresi engineering and mixing the release. Barresi also worked with the band on the band’s previous album, 10,000 Days.

In anticipation of Fear Inoculum, the band has made their back catalog available on digital streaming platforms for the first time. Also, they posed for a new photo (see above)!

Tool also cover the latest issue of Revolver: