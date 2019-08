Torche on Late Night with Seth Meyers

After a quiet four years, veteran sludge metal outfit Torche came roaring back last month with a reshuffled lineup and a new album called Admission. It’s thunderously heavy music, but not too heavy to be picked up by the booking office at Late Night With Seth Meyers. Torche ripped through a two song set on Wednesday, including “Admission” and “Infierno”. Check out replays of both performances below.

Torche recently added stops on their North American tour. Get your tickets here.