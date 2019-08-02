Tove Lo details new album Sunshine Kitty, shares “Bad as the Boys”: Stream

Tove Lo

Grammy-nominated artist Tove Lo has revealed more details about her upcoming album, Sunshine Kitty. The Swedish pop singer’s fourth LP hits shelves September 20th and features collaborations with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, and Doja Cat.

The follow-up to 2017’s Blue Lips is being previewed today with “Bad as the Boys”, a collaborative track with Finnish artist ALMA. “Bad as the Boys is about my first summer girl crush when I was in my teens,” Lo explained in a statement. “It’s about that sting you feel in your heart when you know summer is coming to an end and so is the romance.”



(Read: 10 Pop Albums for People Who Hate Pop Music)

Regarding ALMA’s assistance, Lo said, “Since I’m singing about a girl I wanted another female artist on it who also likes girls; so I hit up ALMA,” adding, “She really felt the song and was down to sing it with me. She has such an amazing voice and she absolutely killed it! And she’s badass.”

Check it out below.

“Bad as the Boys” follows previous Sunshine Kitty single “Glad He’s Gone”. Along with an album release show in New York City, Lo has appearances scheduled at Flow Festival in Helsinki and Sziget Festival in Budapest. Grab tickets to all her shows here.

Sunshine Kitty Artwork:

Sunshine Kitty Tracklist:

01. Gritty Pretty (intro)

02. Glad He’s Gone

03. Bad as the Boys (feat. ALMA)

04. Sweettalk my Heart

05. Stay Over

06. Are U gonna tell her? (feat. MC Zaac)

07. Jacques (feat. Jax Jones)

08. Mateo

09. Come Undone

10. Equally Lost (feat. Doja Cat)

11. Really don’t like u (feat. Kylie Minogue)

12. Shifted

13. Mistaken

14. Anywhere u go

15. Sunshine Kitty (outro)