Menu

News

The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Travis Scott announces Netflix documentary

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly premieres August 28th on Netflix

by
on August 23, 2019, 3:19pm
0 comments
Travis Scott's Look Mom I Can Fly
Travis Scott's Look Mom I Can Fly

Travis Scott has announced the release of a new documentary film called Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 28th, the film “straps viewers into a front row seat of Scott’s life leading up to the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld and its aftermath in this exclusive look at one of music’s most dynamic superstars.”

Yesterday, Scott teased the film’s release at a pop-up event in Houston. Fans who attended the event received an autographed copy of the documentary on VHS.

Watch the trailer for Look Mom I Can Fly below, and grab tickets to his upcoming tour dates.

Previous Story
Robert Downey Jr. recalls getting arrested for smoking pot at Disneyland
Next Story
Alcest to release new album Spiritual Instinct, share video for single “Protection”: Stream
No comments