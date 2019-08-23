Travis Scott's Look Mom I Can Fly

Travis Scott has announced the release of a new documentary film called Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 28th, the film “straps viewers into a front row seat of Scott’s life leading up to the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld and its aftermath in this exclusive look at one of music’s most dynamic superstars.”

Yesterday, Scott teased the film’s release at a pop-up event in Houston. Fans who attended the event received an autographed copy of the documentary on VHS.



Watch the trailer for Look Mom I Can Fly below, and grab tickets to his upcoming tour dates.