Uniform & The Body unveil video for “Day of Atonement”: Watch

Uniform & The Body

New York industrial-noise act Uniform and Rhode Island experimental-metal band The Body have joined forced for a new joint album, Everything That Dies Someday Comes Back. Along with releasing the LP today, they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to unveil the video for the track “Day of Atonement”.

The new collaborative album follows their previous joint release, 2018’s Mental Wounds Not Healing, and expands upon the experimental metallic post-industrial sound that the two duos produce.



The video for “Day of Atonement” is shot on Super 8, and best described by its director, Alexander Barton, as follows: “I wanted to make an abstraction of violence. The film’s character is in low resolution, a changing of disguises, an ambiguous identity, shadowed ideologies and masked by the skyline. The hooded figure is evasive to society. In this collection of images, he has prepared himself and represents the threat of the unknown.”

The title of the album Everything That Dies Someday Comes Back is taken from a lyric in the Bruce Springsteen classic “Atlantic City”, but is also inspired by the James Elroy book My Dark Places, specifically the author’s notion that closure is an illusion.

Everything That Dies Someday Comes Back, is now available in various formats via Sacred Bones Records. A special “2 in 1” CD version contains both the new LP and the aforementioned previous album, Mental Wounds Not Healing.

Uniform will embark on a North American tour with Japanese experimental metal act Boris this coming Monday, August 19th, while The Body have lined up a brief U.S. jaunt for September. See both itineraries below.

Watch the video for “Day of Atonement”:

Stream Everything That Dies Someday Comes Back:

Uniform 2019 Tour Dates:

08/19 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

08/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

08/23 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

08/24 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *

08/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

08/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys

08/27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

08/29 – Tallahassee, FL @ Wilbury

08/30 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

08/31 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive *

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

09/03 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In*

09/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

09/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

09/08 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall*

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

09/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

09/12 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme*

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall*

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

09/27 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *

09/28 – Camarillo, CA @ Rock City *

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *

* = w/ Boris

The Body 2019 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

09/06 – Denver, CO – Denver Hex at Lost Lake Lounge

09/07 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

09/13 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre ^

09/14 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Soundscape ^

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House ^

^ = w/ Assembly of Light