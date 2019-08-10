Universal cancels the release of The Hunt following criticism from Trump

The Hunt

Universal has canceled the release of its controversial horror satire The Hunt.

The Blumhouse production, directed by Craig Zobel, co-written by Damon Lindelof, and starring Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, and Hilary Swan, depicts a group of wealthy elites hunting lower-class “deplorables”.



“While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film, ” a spokesperson for Universal said in a statement. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

The Hunt has been heavily criticized by conservatives, including Donald Trump. Yesterday, Trump cited the film as an example of Hollywood’s “racism.” “What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country,” Trump told reporters during a press gaggle.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump added, “Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves ‘Elite,’ but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”