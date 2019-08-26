Menu

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series

Season one of First Ladies will focus on Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford

by
on August 26, 2019, 4:04pm
Michelle Obama and Viola Davis
Michelle Obama and Viola Davis

Showtime will tell the story of the nation’s first ladies in a new scripted anthology series executive produced by and starring Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis.

Written by Aaron Cooley, First Ladies “is set in the East Wing of the White House, where many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies,” according to Deadline.

The first season will focus on three first ladies: Michelle Obama (played by Davis), Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford.

Meanwhile, the real Michelle Obama is busy creating a whole bunch of original content for Netflix.

