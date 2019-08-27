Violet Grohl joins Foo Fighters to perform “My Hero” at Leeds Festival: Watch

Violet Grohl with Foo Fighters, photo via YouTube

Talents runs deep in the Grohl family, as evidenced once again during Foo Fighters‘ headlining performance at Leeds Festival this past weekend. Dave Grohl‘s 13-year-old daughter, Violet, joined the band to perform their hit “My Hero”.

“This has been a special trip for me because on this trip we have a new Foo Fighter in the band with us,” Grohl told the audience, adding: “Let me tell you something—she is the best fucking singer I know! Ladies and gentlemen, the best singer in the Grohl family: Miss Violet Grohl right now, right here!”



Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

Violet toured briefly with Foo Fighters last summer, singing backing vocals on songs like “Dirty Water” and “The Sky is a Neighborhood”. She also joined her father for a charity concert and covered Adele’s “When We Were Young”.

Presumambly young Violet will be back in school by the time Foo Fighters return to the US for a series of festival gigs this fall. However, maybe she’ll pop up on that new album in the works.