Vivian Girls go searching for “Something to Do” on new song: Stream

Vivian Girls

The recently reunited Vivian Girls have shared another new track called “Something to Do”. The song is accompanied by a throwback-style music video.

“Something to Do” veers into surf rock and shoegaze territory, blending the two in a sweet indie rock mix fit for any modern playlist. The band’s trademark style of backing vocal harmonies gives the song a fuzzy feel, as if it’s caught in a summer haze. It follows in the footsteps of their debut comeback single, “Sick”.



It’s fitting that the song’s music video capitalizes on this vibe. In the clip, directed by Jason Lester, Vivian Girls can be seen playing outdoors while each members runs around frantically throughout the city, looking for something to do. It’s simple and charming all at once. Watch it below.

“Something to Do” comes from Memory, the first new album from Vivian Girls in eight years. It follows their 2011 full-length Share the Joy. Memory is due out on September 20th via Polyvinyl. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Vivian Girls also announced a short tour for this fall. Check out the full list of tour dates and consider grabbing your tickets here.