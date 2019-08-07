Wesley Snipes joins cast of Coming to America 2

Wesley Snipes is heading to Zamunda. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor has signed on to star in Coming to America 2. He’ll play a new character named General Izzi, who rules a neighboring nation opposite of Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem.

The casting makes sense. After all, Snipes is already set to star alongside Murphy in this fall’s Dolemite Is My Name!, Netflix’s forthcoming Rudy Ray Moore biopic which is also being directed by Craig Brewer. Clearly, they had a fun time working together.



Once again, the film follows Akeem in search his long-lost son in America. If you recall, the original followed Akeem’s quest to find true love, so how this all pans out will be intriguing to say the least. Here’s hoping it doesn’t piss off the McDowell empire.

As previously reported, Brewer directs from a screenplay written by Kenya Barris and the original film’s screenwriters Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. In addition to Murphy and Snipes, Arsenio Hall is also set to reprise his role as Akeem’s pal Semmi.

Coming to America 2 hits theaters December 2020.