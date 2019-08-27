Menu

White Reaper announce new album You Deserve Love, share “1F”: Stream

Louisville garage rockers add a pop sheen to their Elektra Records debut

by
on August 27, 2019, 12:54pm
White Reaper 1F You Deserve Love Grace Lillash new album
White Reaper, photo by Grace Lillash

Louisville garage rockers White Reaper have announced their latest album, You Deserve Love. Serving as the follow-up to 2017’s The World’s Best American Band, it’s due out October 18th and marks the band’s debut release with Elektra Records. In anticipation, they’ve unveiled a track called “1F” as the latest single.

As the band explains in a press release, the album’s title arose from a note in bassist Sam Wilkerson’s phone. Sitting at a Nashville bar “vexing” about what to call the LP, Wilkerson began reading through a list of possible names. “Everyone stopped me at You Deserve Love,” he says. “I think it’s cool, because it’s true for everybody. I think it’s what everybody needs to hear.”

Following previous teaser tracks “Might Be Right” and “Real Long Time”, new single “1F” feels like a continual pivot from the band’s garage rock roots. The track comes with more of a pop sheen, packed with clear hooks and a slight hint of glam rock.

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Mason Mercer. Watch it below.

White Reaper will hit the road in support of You Deserve Love with a slew of fall tour dates. Get tickets here

You Deserve Love is available for pre-orders now. Find the album art and tracklist below.

You Deserve Love Artwork:

White Reaper You Deserve Love new album art cover

You Deserve Love Tracklist:
01. Headwind
02. Real Long Time
03. Saturday
04. 1F
05. Hard Luck
06. Raw
07. Might Be Right
09. Eggplant
10. Ring
11. You Deserve Love

