Willie Nelson cancels tour due to breathing issues

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson has canceled his upcoming tour due to breathing issues.

In a tweet to fans, the 85-year-old country music legend wrote, “I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back.”



Nelson was set to kick off a lengthy tour this weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The schedule also included the second leg of his Outlaw Music Festival as well as an appearance at Farm Aid.

Last year, Nelson canceled a string of shows due to breathing issues. The year before that, he abruptly ended a concert in Salt Lake City after experiencing a shortness of breath, which he attributed to the venue’s high elevation

Despite his recent health issues, Nelson has said he has no plans to quit smoking pot. In fact, he’s the chief tester at his weed company.