Win Tickets to Beast Coast’s Escape From New York Tour

Beast Coast, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

New York City is going to be everywhere this summer. That’s because the city’s powerhouse hip-hop collective Beast Coast are taking their debut album, Escape from New York, on a massive North American tour.

The supergroup combines the East Coast rap talents of three separate factions: Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Powers Pleasant; the Flatbush Zombies trio of Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott; and AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold of The Underachievers. Just one of these acts live would be an incredible show; together, it’s a straight up ruckus.



Getting a group this large together for a single tour is not an easy task, so you’ll definitely want to catch Beast Coast when they come through your area. To make sure you can, we’re giving away one (1) pair of tickets to any of Beast Coast’s upcoming dates. The winner will have the option to choose any of the shows listed on the schedule listed below.

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. You can also check for tickets via LiveNation or on the secondary market here.

Beast Coast's Escape From New York Tour

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter

Beast Coast 2019 Tour Dates:

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor

08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/24 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Mecu Pavilion



Below, watch Beast Coast’s video for “Distance”.