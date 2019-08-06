Win Tickets to Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida’s Summer 2019 Tour

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida

It’s easy to think of August as the winding down of the season, but there’s still plenty of fun in the sun to be had. Prime example, Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida are currently in the midst of their North American amphitheater tour, bringing with them a collection of ’90s and ’00s jams worthy of any summer playlist.

So before you get all weepy about falling leaves and back-to-school shopping, we’re going to help you keep summer going strong while it’s still here. We’re giving away one (1) pair of tickets to any of Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida’s upcoming joint tour dates. The winner will have the option to choose any of the shows listed on the schedule listed below.



To enter, simply fill out the widget below. You can also check for tickets via LiveNation or on the secondary market here.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations.

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida 2019 Tour Dates:

08/11 – Boston, MA @ The Xfinity Center

08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)

08/20 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/23 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/27 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

08/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/31 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre