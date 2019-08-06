Win Tickets to Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida’s Summer 2019 Tour

It’s easy to think of August as the winding down of the season, but there’s still plenty of fun in the sun to be had. Prime example, Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida are currently in the midst of their North American amphitheater tour, bringing with them a collection of ’90s and ’00s jams worthy of any summer playlist.
So before you get all weepy about falling leaves and back-to-school shopping, we’re going to help you keep summer going strong while it’s still here. We’re giving away one (1) pair of tickets to any of Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida’s upcoming joint tour dates. The winner will have the option to choose any of the shows listed on the schedule listed below.
To enter, simply fill out the widget below. You can also check for tickets via LiveNation or on the secondary market here.
Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida 2019 Tour Dates:
08/11 – Boston, MA @ The Xfinity Center
08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/17 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)
08/20 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP
08/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/23 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
08/27 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
08/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/31 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre