Win Tickets to Blink-182 and Lil Wayne’s 2019 Tour

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

Blink-182 have a new album, Nine, coming out later this year. But before they look ahead to what’s next, they’re looking back at what came first as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of thmeir seminal Enema of the State. The punk pop greats have been on the road playing the album in full — with Lil Wayne as special guest, no less.

A band playing one of the most memorable albums of the ’90s along with one of the most fun rappers of the ’00s? That’s a show you don’t want to miss. And we’re going to make sure you don’t, because we’re giving away one (1) pair of tickets to any of Blink-182 and Lil Wayne’s upcoming September tour dates. The winner will have the option to choose any of the shows listed on the schedule listed below; please note that the Wichita, Kansas and Council Bluffs, Iowa shows on September 6th and 7th will not feature Lil Wayne.



Blin-182 Tour

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena