Young drops new album So Much Fun: Stream

Young Thug, photo by Nick Pinto

Young Thug is back with a brand new album called So Much Fun. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can listen to it in full below.

The 19-track LP is loaded with big-name guests, including Travis Scott, J. Cole, Future, Gunna, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, and more.



So Much Fun follows last year’s compilation LP Slim Language. Recently, Thugger appeared on a remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” alongside Mason Ramsey.

In September, Young Thug will embark on a US tour with Machine Gun Kelly. Get your tickets here.

So Much Fun Tracklist:

01. Just How It Is

02. Sup Mate (feat. Future)

03. Ecstasy

04. Hot (feat. Gunna)

05. Light It Up

06. Surf (feat. Gunna)

07. Bad Bad Bad (feat. Lil Baby)

08. Lil Baby

09. What’s The Move (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

10. I Bought Her (feat. Lil Duke)

11. Jumped Out the Window

12. I’m Scared (feat. 21 Savage and Doeboy)

13. Cartier Gucci Scarf (feat. Lil Duke)

14. Big Tipper (feat. Lil Keed)

15. Pussy

16. Circle of Bosses (feat. Quavo)

17. Mannequin Challenge (feat. Juice WRLD)

18. Boy Back (feat. NAV)

19. The London (feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott)