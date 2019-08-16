Believe it or not, James Franco actually beat Quentin Tarantino to 1969 Hollywood. Back in 2014, the actor-turned-director went back in time with Zeroville, a comedy/drama that was left in the ’60s without plutonium when its distributor (Alchemy) went bankrupt.

Now, myCinema has snatched up the rights to the picture and plan on releasing it this fall. In anticipation, they’ve dropped the groovy new trailer, which teases another wildly ambitious turn from Franco and another star-studded adventure.



No shit. In addition to Franco, the film stars de facto partner-in-crime Seth Rogen, Jacki Weaver, Megan Fox, Jamie Costa, Will Ferrell, Joey King, Craig Robinson, and Danny McBride. Franco plays a young actor with dreams of superstardom.

Swinging ’60s here we come…

Here’s the full synopsis:

Vikar is a lost soul journeying through Hollywood 1969, a land of myths, beauty, and monsters. The studio system is in decay, and a new generation of brash filmmakers are on the rise. With his shaved head marked by a tattoo from his favorite film, 1951’s A Place in the Sun, Vikar is a bizarre presence even amid the dreamers and players. He finds work first building sets, then as an apprentice editor obsessed with wielding the power of moving images. As his involvement in the creative process deepens, so does his fascination with a tragic screen goddess named Soledad. Together they discover just how hard it is to live in the blurred boundary between reality and illusion.

As The Playlist points out, this isn’t the only film of Franco’s that’s been lost in production hell. Between 2005 and 2019, he helmed 16 feature films, and while not all of them were theatrically released, two more have yet to see the light of day. So, keep an eye out.

For now, Zeroville hits theaters on September 20th.