Good morning, Dave. I’ve just picked up a transmission from our Mondo base in Austin, Texas. The company plans to reissue the 1968 soundtrack to the Stanley Kubrick studio picture, 2001: a space odyssey, in celebration of last year’s 50th anniversary.
There is more. They say it was remastered at Abbey Road Studios, cut at 45 RPM, and pressed on two vinyl discs for the first time. It also includes new artwork by Matthew Woodson. It’s a very nice rendering, Dave; he’s improved upon the cover a great deal.
Let me put it this way. This new reissue is the most reliable vinyl ever made. No Mondo reissue has ever made a mistake or distorted information. They are all, by any practical definition of the words, foolproof and incapable of error. Just a moment… Just a moment…
I’ve just received a second transmission. The soundtrack will be released to the general populous during a recreational activity they have designated as MondoCon. The two-day event is set to take place this coming weekend in Austin, Texas.
Dave, this conversation can serve no purpose anymore. Goodbye.
2001: a space odyssey Artwork:
2001: a space odyssey Tracklist:
Side A
01. Atmosphères
Composed by György Ligeti
Performed by Ernest Bour Conducting The Südwestfunk Symphony Orchestra
02. Prelude (Sonnenaufgang) – Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30, TrV 176
Composed by Richard Strauss
Performed by Karl Böhm Conducting Berliner Philharmoniker
Side B
03. Requiem For Soprano, Mezzo-Soprano, Two Mixed Choirs & Orchestra
Composed by György Ligeti
Performed by Francis Travis Conducting Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
04. An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314 (The Blue Danube)
Composed by Johann Strauss II
Performed by Herbert von Karajan Conductings Berliner Philharmoniker,
Side C
05. Lux aeterna
Composed by György Ligeti
Performed by Helmut Franz Conducting Chor des Norddeutschen Rundfunks
06. Gayaneh’s Adagio (Gayane Ballet Suite)
Composed by Aram Il’yich Khachaturian
Performed by Gennadi Rozhdestvensky Conducting Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra
Side D
07. Aventures
Composed by György Ligeti
Performed by Pierre Boulez Conducting Ensemble Intercontemporain with Jane Manning, Mary Thomas, William Pearson