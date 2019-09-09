2001: A Space Odyssey

Good morning, Dave. I’ve just picked up a transmission from our Mondo base in Austin, Texas. The company plans to reissue the 1968 soundtrack to the Stanley Kubrick studio picture, 2001: a space odyssey, in celebration of last year’s 50th anniversary.

There is more. They say it was remastered at Abbey Road Studios, cut at 45 RPM, and pressed on two vinyl discs for the first time. It also includes new artwork by Matthew Woodson. It’s a very nice rendering, Dave; he’s improved upon the cover a great deal.



Let me put it this way. This new reissue is the most reliable vinyl ever made. No Mondo reissue has ever made a mistake or distorted information. They are all, by any practical definition of the words, foolproof and incapable of error. Just a moment… Just a moment…

I’ve just received a second transmission. The soundtrack will be released to the general populous during a recreational activity they have designated as MondoCon. The two-day event is set to take place this coming weekend in Austin, Texas.

Dave, this conversation can serve no purpose anymore. Goodbye.

2001: a space odyssey Artwork:

2001: a space odyssey Soundtrack (Mondo)

2001: a space odyssey Tracklist:

Side A

01. Atmosphères

Composed by György Ligeti

Performed by Ernest Bour Conducting The Südwestfunk Symphony Orchestra

02. Prelude (Sonnenaufgang) – Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30, TrV 176

Composed by Richard Strauss

Performed by Karl Böhm Conducting Berliner Philharmoniker

Side B

03. Requiem For Soprano, Mezzo-Soprano, Two Mixed Choirs & Orchestra

Composed by György Ligeti

Performed by Francis Travis Conducting Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

04. An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314 (The Blue Danube)

Composed by Johann Strauss II

Performed by Herbert von Karajan Conductings Berliner Philharmoniker,

Side C

05. Lux aeterna

Composed by György Ligeti

Performed by Helmut Franz Conducting Chor des Norddeutschen Rundfunks

06. Gayaneh’s Adagio (Gayane Ballet Suite)

Composed by Aram Il’yich Khachaturian

Performed by Gennadi Rozhdestvensky Conducting Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra

Side D

07. Aventures

Composed by György Ligeti

Performed by Pierre Boulez Conducting Ensemble Intercontemporain with Jane Manning, Mary Thomas, William Pearson