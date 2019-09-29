Menu
Aaron Carter just got a new face tattoo

"IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED."

on September 28, 2019, 8:59pm
Aaron Carter's new face tattoo

Moby: Check out my new vegan neck tattoo.

Aaron Carter: Hold my beer.

Amidst a public spat with his family over the state of his sobriety and mental health, Aaron Carter got himself some new ink. On Saturday, the 31-singer unveiled a new face tattoo of the Greek mythological monster Medusa. “IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME,” he wrote in an Instagram post captioning the photo.

In a follow-up tweet, Carter assured fans he’s “doing fine,” adding, “I ask you to respect me & leave me alone. I already have to move and I don’t need to be under scrutiny with every decision I make. I will take the necessary precautions to protect myself, and when I move no one will know where I live!”

 

Earlier this month, Carter’s older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, filed for a restraining order against Aaron. Nick cited his brother’s “increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

