Aaron Paul says Netflix canceled BoJack Horseman

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

News broke right before the weekend that BoJack Horseman will end after its upcoming sixth season. Reports at the time suggested creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg had always planned for his animated series about a washed up anthropomorphic horse to have a six-season run. However, one of the show’s stars, Aaron Paul, has now contested that narrative, saying Netflix actually canceled BoJack Horseman.

Responding to a fan’s distressed tweet about the show’s end, Paul revealed that the streaming giant put BoJack out to pasture. “Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are,” he wrote. “They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”



Neither Netflix nor Bob-Waksberg have commented on Paul’s comments, but it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise. The streamer, which rarely releases ratings numbers, has a reputation for abruptly canceling critically acclaimed programs that seem to have strong fanbases. Tuca & Bertie, another animal-centric cartoon from Bob-Waksberg and Lisa Hanawalt, got axed after only one season. The cancelation of The OA after just two seasons sparked particular uproar. Let’s see if anyone tries to protest the end of BoJack Horseman with a hunger strike.

(Read: Netflix’s BoJack Horseman Is the Saddest Show on Television)

The first part of BoJack Horseman’s sixth and final season hits Netflix on October 25th, with the second half debuting January 31st, 2020. Watch the first trailer beneath Paul’s tweet ahead.