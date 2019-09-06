Aerosmith extend “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency into 2020

Steven Tyler, photo by Catherine Watkins

Aerosmith have extended their “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency into 2020 with the addition of 15 new dates. Taking place at the Park Theater at the Park MGM, the new shows are scheduled for January, February, May, and June.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale beginning Friday, September 13th via Ticketmaster. Fans have the opportunity to purchase “VIP ON STAGE THX-PERIENCE” packages, which includes one on stage seated or standing ticket, one pair of 1more THX-certified Triple Driver Headphones to keep, on stage VIP bar access, and entry access through a separate VIP entrance.



You can get tickets to all of Aerosmith’s upcoming “Deuces Are Wild” dates here. The band has previously announced shows scheduled for September, October, November, and December.

Aerosmith: “Deuces Are Wild” 2019-2020 Dates:

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

10/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

11/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

11/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

11/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

01/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

01/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

02/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

02/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

02/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

05/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

06/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM