Alcest unveil video for new song “Sapphire”: Stream

Alcest, photo by Andy Julia

French post-metal duo Alcest have shared more new music from their upcoming album, Spiritual Instinct. The band has unveiled a second single, “Sapphire”, along with an accompanying video for the track.

“Sapphire” exhibits the wide-ranging influences that make up Alcest’s unique sound, sometimes described as “blackgaze”. As frontman Neige points out, “This one was also written in a very spontaneous, liberating way and has this ’80s post-punk feel that could remind [listeners] of The Cure, The Chameleons, or even our older side project Amesoeurs.”



Spiritual Instinct arrives on October 25th, and has already yielded the first single, “Protection”. The LP marks the band’s sixth full-length effort, following up 2016’s Kodama.

Pre-orders for Spiritual Instinct are available in various packages via Nuclear Blast. Fans can also catch Alcest on tour in Europe this fall.