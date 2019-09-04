Menu

The Gang plays laser tag in chaotic first trailer for Always Sunny Season 14: Watch

Other misadventures include some vaulted melon and a little black and white nostalgia

on September 04, 2019, 3:58pm
Always Sunny Season 14 trailer

The Gang returns in the first trailer for Season 14 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. As expected, the self-absorbed idiots of Paddy’s Pub have stumbled into several more misadventures, the likes of which involve laser tag and some melon.

Judging from the anarchic teaser, we’re in for a themed, black-and-white episode, in addition to what appears to be a meta self-reflection of the series itself. Fortunately for everyone, it appears that Dennis Reynolds is losing his mind over kids again.

Watch below.

(Read: The Downward Spiral of It’s Always Sunny’s Dennis Reynolds)

Always Sunny returns on September 25th via FXX.

