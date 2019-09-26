Andrew Scott to star in Talented Mr. Ripley Showtime series

Andrew Scott in Fleabag

Andrew Scott is on a bit of a streak. Following key roles on Black Mirror and Fleabag, it’s been announced that the “hot priest” will star in Showtime’s upcoming series Ripley, a take on Patricia Highsmith’s four novels previously adapted into the 1999 Matt Damon vehicle The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Written and directed by Steve Zaillian (who penned Martin Scorsese’s upcoming The Irishman), the eight-episode series will be set in the 1960s. The story will trail Scott’s Tom Ripley, who’s been hired by a wealthy man to travel into Italy, find his charming son, and bring him home. Instead, sexual curiosity, wild lies, and murder unfold.



In a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine commented,

“We are so thrilled to have the supremely talented filmmaker, Steve Zaillian, adapt the singular saga of Tom Ripley from Patricia Highsmith’s novels as an ongoing series for Showtime… With Andrew Scott, whose charisma knows no bounds, inhabiting the iconic lead role, we feel confident that this will be a special one.”

Ripley will be co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in connection with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers include Zaillian, as well as Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel. Scott himself will be a producer on the series.